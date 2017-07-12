Education official apologizes for remarks on sexual violence

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Education Department's top civil rights official is apologizing for saying that 90 percent of campus sexual assault claims stem in part from both parties being drunk and that the rights of the accused are too often ignored.
Candice Jackson, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights, says her remarks to The New York Times were "flippant, and I am sorry."
The newspaper quoted her as saying that 90 percent of rape accusations fall into the category of "we were both drunk," or "we broke up, and six months later I found myself under a Title IX investigation because she just decided that our last sleeping together was not quite right."
Jackson said in a statement that "all sexual harassment and sexual assault must be taken seriously."
