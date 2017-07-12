Police release arrest video of Buffalo Bills player in Ohio

(AP Photo/Bill Wippert). In this Dec. 18, 2016, photo, Buffalo Bills defensive end Adolphus Washington (92) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Washington has b...

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police have released cruiser and body cam video of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington's arrest in Ohio on a weapons charge.

The Cincinnati native is accused of improperly carrying a concealed weapon outside a water park in Sharonville. A police report says officers were breaking up a crowd at the park Sunday night when Washington "reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle, just feet away from officers."

Some of the video released Wednesday shows Washington in his vehicle, with officers ordering him to "put the gun down." Another portion shows him explaining he had been "putting it away."

Washington was processed at the Sharonville Police Department and was released. Court records don't list an attorney for him.

Washington is due in court July 24.

