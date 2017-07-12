2 suspects wanted in 2 pharmacy burglaries

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Two people were caught on camera burglarizing a pharmacy in Hardin County. Now, police are hoping the community can help them identify the suspects.



The video was recorded on July 11 inside the Apothecare Pharmacy in Vine Grove.

Police said the suspects disabled the alarm, forced their way inside then made their way to the medication. The suspects appeared to be searching for something specific.

The same pair is accused of stealing from an Apothecare Pharmacy in Elizabethtown on the same day.



Anyone with information is asked to call Vine Grove police at (270) 877-2262 or the Radcliff PD anonymous tip line at (270) 351-TIPS.

