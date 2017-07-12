1 shot, 1 in custody following shooting in Subway restaurant parking lot

The shooting was reported at the Subway located at 1223 South Hurstbourne Parkway at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting in a parking lot outside of a Subway restaurant.

Jeffersontown Police Department Chief Ken Hatmaker said the victim was shot in the back during a drug deal. The victim's identity and condition have not been released.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

