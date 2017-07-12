1 shot at Subway in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are investigating after one person was shot at a Subway restaurant.

The shooting was reported at the Subway located at 1223 South Hurstbourne Parkway at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM??

+ Suspects charged in armed robberies in south Louisville will remain jailed

+ Man chooses jail over a shelter home

+ Arrest suspect kicked, headbutted 3 LMPD officers

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jeffersontown police at (502) 267-0503.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.