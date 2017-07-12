McConnell, Paul at odds over health care reform

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Republicans Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul seem to be moving further apart on health care.

McConnell, Kentucky's ranking senator and Senate Majority Leader, will be making the latest version of the Obamacare replacement plan public Thursday morning. Whether he will get the votes he needs is still up in the air.

The plan will face a critical vote early next week as GOP senators vote to move forward with the bill. McConnell told senators on Wednesday to scrap any plans they had for a summer vacation in August.

While the health care bill struggles along, other big issues are piling up.

"We've got the debt ceiling, we've got the FDA user fee, as well as other important legislation that we need to address," McConnell said. "As a result of all this obstructionism, we simply do not have enough time to address all these issues between now and the originally anticipated August recess."

Sen. Rand Paul emerged from a senate GOP caucus meeting Wednesday very disappointed with the latest plan McConnell has prepared. Paul has been a very high profile voice calling for a complete repeal of Obamacare. He said the latest republican plan is not a repeal that eliminates spending but does just the opposite.

"Some are saying 'hey we need to get on television and promote how great this bill is,' and others are saying 'it's not really an appeal, we don't have the text,'" Paul said. "How do you get on television and defend something that isn't what we promised? That is the conundrum they find themselves in. Are they going to go before the American people and defend a bill that is not really a repeal?"

Sen. Paul said the new health care bill is $40 billion away from what he and other conservatives wanted. Paul also said the new republican health care plan does not include a $20 billion tax cut he wanted. Instead, he said it contains $200 billion in additional spending.

