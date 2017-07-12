Communities rally behind family after 2 children killed in crash

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) – Members of the Henryville and Sellersburg communities gathered Wednesday evening in support of a family who lost two children.



Adalynn Fouch, 5, and Wyatt Fouch, 4, were killed on June 28 when the car they were in collided with a train in Henryville. The children’s mother, Ericka Fouch, was also hospitalized for her injuries.



The Fouch family was left torn and empty-hearted. No amount of love can heal the pain that the family went through. Regardless, the Henryville community came together to help the family financially and emotionally.



“We wanted to do something for our cousins and our aunt and uncle to help lessen the burden,” Nikki Todd said.

Todd and Jake Badger, who are both extended family members, helped arrange the fundraiser at 812 Bar and Grill in Sellersburg.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family grieving Henryville children killed in train crash



Todd described her emotions that still run high.



“I can’t imagine making funeral arrangements for one child, let alone two,” Todd said, wiping away tears.



The burden of funeral and medical expenses has weighed heavily on the shoulders of the Fouch family members.



“When you’re spending multiple weeks in the hospital and then you are faced with paying for not one but two funerals, obviously it wasn’t something that was expected,” Badger said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Dogs put down after killing 79-year-old Kentucky man

+ Lightning strike kills KY man on FL camping trip

+ Indiana drug suspect bit arresting officer, police say



While the family comes face-to-face with both finances and grief, Todd and Badger have brought the community together to heal at least some of the hurt.



“There was a line at the door at seven when we started,” Badger said. “The parking lot across the street is now full so we’re happy about that.”



In moments like these, Todd said family comes first.



“Anything we can do to really support them in this, we’re doing,” Todd said.



If you would like to support the Fouch family, their fundraising information can be found by clicking here.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

