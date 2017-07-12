Louisville child tries new foods, makes friends at Salvation Army camp

Jazmine said that while at camp she tried mashed potatoes and shrimp, two foods she was afraid to eat before her visit. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Every summer break thousands of local children venture off to "camp." Wednesday, WAVE 3 News sat down with a local girl who was anxious to tell her story about her time at Camp Paradise Valley.

Jazmine Hall has been diagnosed with functional autism, and set off for Camp Paradise Valley back in June. Camp Paradise Valley on the Kentucky-Tennessee border is owned and operated by the Salvation Army. Every year the Salvation Army sends 150 children from the Louisville area to camp at no cost to families.

Jazmine's mother told WAVE 3 News that before her time at Camp Paradise Valley, Jazmine suffered with sensory issues. She was very sensitive to food and had a hard time around animals. While at camp, Jazmine said she tried mashed potatoes, shrimp, hamburgers, and lasagna - all foods she was afraid to eat at home before her visit.

When the bus first arrived in June, Jazmine said she was excited knowing she would make new friends during her week at camp.

"I liked it because, like there was so much, like, there had so much fun and I had so much fun too, " Jazmine said. "They were kinda like me and they were like some, and they didn't really care about our differences. They were like, 'that's okay.'"

Jazmine said everyone at camp was different, but they all got along. One of her favorite memories was jumping into the lake.

