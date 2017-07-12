UPDATE: Missing 81-year-old Kentucky man found in Alabama

Kentucky police believe John Webb (right) may be in Middle Tennessee. (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)

Police are asking for help in locating 81-year-old John Daniel Webb. (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE: John Webb has been found safe, according to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Richard Palmer told WSMV that Webb was found by Alabama State Police Wednesday night near Montgomery.

Webb's family has been notified, and they are on their way to Alabama to retrieve him. While he was found safe, Palmer said he had been transported to a nearby hospital to get checked out.

Previously reported:

Police in Calloway County, KY, are asking for help in finding a missing 81-year-old man who may be in Middle Tennessee.

John Daniel Webb went missing from Murray, KY, Tuesday. He is 6’4” tall and weighs 230 pounds, and he is driving a beige 1998 Buick Le Sabre with Kentucky tags 009DXY. The car has a UK license plate on the front.

Webb is taking several medications and did not bring any with him.

Webb was headed to Nashville because he thought his wife was in the hospital there, but police tell us she is in a hospital in Murray.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Webb was at a Shell station in Murfreesboro Tuesday night around 9:30 to get gas. He then stopped for gas again Wednesday at 4:41 a.m. in Fort Payne, AL. Later Wednesday morning around 8, Webb got gas in Ardmore, TN. Most recently at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Webb was getting gas in Oxford, AL.

Police say when Webb was in Ardmore, his credit card was declined and the gas station manager helped out. The manager didn’t think anything of it, but Webb told him he was on his way back home to Kentucky.

Anyone who sees Webb is asked to call the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151.

