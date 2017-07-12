KYTC: Share the road, bikers riding in to Union Co., KY for rally

Bikers will be on the move in Kentucky during the Kentucky Bike Rally from July 13 through 16.

Keith Todd, the Public Information Officer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, wants to remind drivers to watch out for motorcycles at the rally in Sturgis, KY.

He said thousands of bikers from all over the country travel to and from the event. A higher number of motorcycles will be along highways leading to the Union County Fairgrounds where the event runs.

In addition to creating traffic congestion along U.S. 60 near the entrance to the fairgrounds, riders will be hitting back roads around the region participating in several charity runs.

Both motorists and bikers are reminded to use caution and "Share The Road" during the rally.

For more information go to http://www.kentuckybikerally.com/.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.