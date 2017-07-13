New restaurant opens in Louisville's west end

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A celebration was held Wednesday at a new restaurant in Louisville's west end.

Angela Bishop, owner of Angie's Home Cooking Family Restaurant, received a $20,000 Microbusiness loan to assist with the opening of her new restaurant at 26th Street and West Broadway.

Bishop has more than 30 years in food preparation and cooking experience.

"Enjoy it. Enjoy the experience of sitting down, being able to sit down, eat a good meal and have a nice conversation with people. I am just overwhelmed and I just want to say thank you. My food is delicious, y'all need to come get you some," Bishop said.



Bishop’s business was one of six to get loans.



