Heisman winner Jackson headlines start of ACC media days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference won big in football in 2016. So it's fitting the league starts its annual preseason media days by featuring reigning national champion Clemson and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville.
The league opens its two-day event in Charlotte on Thursday morning, beginning with a state-of-the-league forum from Commissioner John Swofford.
Coaches and players from the league's seven Atlantic Division teams will be in attendance for Thursday's interview sessions, with Dabo Swinney's Tigers coming off the league's second title in four seasons but facing significant losses that include star quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Jackson is trying to become only the second repeat Heisman winner, joining Ohio State's Archie Griffin.
The day will also feature national-title contender Florida State. Coach Jimbo Fisher, quarterback Deondre Francois and defensive back Derwin James are scheduled to attend.
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
