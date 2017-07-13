Bicyclist struck, killed near Watterson Trail, Bardstown Road - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bicyclist struck, killed near Watterson Trail, Bardstown Road

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bicyclist was killed while trying to cross the road early Thursday morning.

The bicyclist was riding along Watterson Trail and trying to cross near Bardstown Road when he or she was struck by a vehicle.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the bicyclist, whose identity was not immediately known, "failed to yield the right of way."

The driver of a red Chevy Camaro was driving north on Bardstown when the collision took place at about 2 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges are not expected in the case.

