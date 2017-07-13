Bicyclist struck, killed near Watterson Trail, Bardstown Road

Anyone who recognizes the faces shown in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.More >>
50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
With moisture levels increasing, the heat index could gain a bit of ground by the afternoon. This would push those levels into the 100-103-degree range.More >>
The bicyclist was riding along Watterson Trail and trying to cross near Bardstown Road when he or she was struck by a vehicle.More >>
The shooting was reported at the Subway located at 1223 South Hurstbourne Parkway at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
