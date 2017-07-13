Gymboree closing 350 stores

Gymboree said it plans to remain in business, but will move forward with plans to close 375 to 450 of its 1,281 stores.

Gymboree said it plans to remain in business, but will move forward with plans to close 375 to 450 of its 1,281 stores.

(RNN) - Gymboree, a San Francisco-based children's clothing retailer, announced it is closing about 350 stores as a result of restructuring.

It filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in June.

"Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success," said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree in a company news release.

The company didn't disclose how many employees would be losing their jobs as part of this restructuring.

"Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization, with greater financial flexibility to invest in our future," he added. "Importantly, we will continue to operate a majority of our stores and will continue to deliver quality merchandise and superior service to our customers at our Gymboree, Janie and Jack and Crazy 8 brands."

The company said in its message to customers that mostly Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores will be closing.

Store closing sales at the affected locations will begin Tuesday.

As of April 29, the company operated a total of 1,281 retail stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Gymboree stores include Gymboree, Janie and Jack and Crazy 8 stores.

Gymboree is just one of several retailers who are closing stores and declaring bankruptcy in what has been a bad year for retailers.

Recently, Sears and Kmart stores have continued to shutter locations.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Netowrk. All rights reserved.