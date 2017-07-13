Historic Wagner's Pharmacy to donate portion of today's sales to Rodman family

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another fundraiser has been announced for the family of slain LMPD officer Nick Rodman.

Wagner's Pharmacy is the latest in a long line of local businesses offering to help the family of the young officer who was killed in the line of duty back in March.

Rodman left behind a wife and two young children.

Wagner's, near Churchill Downs, will donate 20 percent of Thursday's sales to Rodman's family.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.