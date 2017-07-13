Democratic caucus to meet to discuss Dan Johnson's future

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Councilman Dan Johnson's fate could be determined Thursday.

The Metro Council's Democratic caucus has planned a special meeting Thursday morning.

The agenda includes recommended disciplinary action against Johnson, and approval of his resignation from the caucus, but not the Metro Council.

Johnson is accused of sexually harassing Councilwoman Jessica Green. He has apologized and agreed to seek counseling.

Johnson appeared on Terry Meiners' show on WHAS Radio Wednesday evening, and discussed those allegations by Green.

The incident took place during a photo-op at a news conference last month.

As several council members gathered for a photo, Green said Johnson touched her rear. He said it was an accident.

"I believe if you look at the picture, all of us are smiling," he told Meiners. "Everybody was happy. And I think she just got away from it and thought of a good way to hurt me and she did. She's been trying to do so ever since."

Johnson also told Meiners he apologized to make Green feel better, but it was not an admission of guilt.

