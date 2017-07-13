Pedestrian struck on Bardstown Road

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Bardstown Road near Goldsmith Lane on Thursday morning. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews have responded to an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle along a busy roadway during the morning rush.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News' Kayla Vanover reported that one person was struck near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

That person's identity and condition were not immediately available.

Vanover reported that one northbound lane on Bardstown Road was blocked as crews tended to the victim.

