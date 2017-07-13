SWAT team called after man shoots officer in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a man who shot and wounded a police officer in New Mexico before a standoff with SWAT officers is in custody.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2sSPRbB) the man fired several rounds at officers who were responding to a domestic dispute Wednesday night, striking one. He barricaded himself inside the Albuquerque home, and authorities called in a SWAT team.
The newspaper says SWAT officers took the man into custody after an hourslong standoff.
An Albuquerque Police Department spokesman says the wounded officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in good condition.
Officer Daren DeAguero says SWAT officers launched several gas canisters into the home before the man surrendered. He says no officers fired any shots.
DeAguero says the man was uninjured and faces felony charges.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
