Collision leaves one injured in Warren County

Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a train on July 13, around 5:00 a.m.

One person, identified as Charlotte Wooten, 36, was struck by a train at the crossing on Market Street.

Wooten was taken to Skyline Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

The investigation continues.

