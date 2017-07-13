Dad of Red Sox minor leaguer faces drug, weapons charges

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - The father of 2016 Boston Red Sox minor leaguer pick Jason Groome faces drug and weapons charges in New Jersey.
Authorities on Wednesday announced the arrests of 43-year-old Jason Groome of Barnegat and two other men following a three-month investigation into drug activity in Ocean County.
Search warrants led to the discovery of about 400 oxycodone pills, cocaine, marijuana and several weapons.
Groome is held in jail awaiting a court hearing on various charges, including possession and intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.
Authorities say there's no evidence to suggest any other member of the Groome family is involved.
Groome's son plays for the Class-A Greenville Drive in the Red Sox farm system.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
