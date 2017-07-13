Police: Teacher, teen student engaged in sex acts at Waterfront Park

School teacher Andrew Campbell is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of his students. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local teacher and one of his students from the past school year engaged in oral sex several times, WAVE 3 News has learned.

Andrew Campbell, 36, admitted that he and the female student had an inappropriate relationship, according to his arrest report.

He was arrested on Wednesday at Waterfront Park.

The arrest report also stated that Campbell, who worked as a teacher in Jefferson County last year, and the 17-year-old student engaged in at least one of the acts at the park, in a field near 6th and Hill streets.

It's not clear which school Campbell worked at last year.

Campbell faces six counts of sodomy and two counts of sex abuse.

