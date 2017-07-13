UPDATE: Private school teacher, teen student engaged in sex acts at Waterfront Park

Anyone who recognizes the faces shown in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.More >>
50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
Andrew Campbell, 36, admitted that he and the female student had an inappropriate relationship, according to his arrest report.More >>
The problem with an expansion joint is affecting the left and center lanes.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of July 13, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
