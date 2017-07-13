UPDATE: School turned teacher in following sex-with-teen claims

School teacher Andrew Campbell is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of his students. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local teacher arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of his teen students was fired from the school where he worked.

According to his arrest report, 36-year-old Andrew Campbell, admitted that he and a 17-year-old female student engaged in several sex acts, including at least one at Waterfront Park, where Campbell was arrested Wednesday.

Louisville Classical Academy Head of School Shelly Ward told WAVE 3 News that the school "terminated the employment of Mr. Campbell immediately when we determined that there was reason to believe that he may have had inappropriate and improper communications and interactions with a student outside of school. In addition to terminating his employment, we immediately reported Mr. Campbell to Child Protective Services, notified the parents of the student, and provided the school community with as much detail as we could while maintaining respectful boundaries around the student’s privacy. Child Protective Services referred the case to the Louisville Metro Police Department, and we disclosed the reason for our concern to them as well."

The arrest report stated that Campbell and the girl engaged in at least one sex act at the park in a field near 6th and Hill streets.

Campbell faces six counts of sodomy and two counts of sex abuse.

According to its website, Louisville Classical Academy, which is located in the Highlands neighborhood, is a classic liberal arts school with students in grades K-12.

