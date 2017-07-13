The Latest: ACC not resting on past success, looking to 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on ACC media days (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has opened its preseason football media days by touting its football success in 2016, from Clemson's national championship to Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson winning the Heisman Trophy.

Both trophies were on display in Charlotte, though Commissioner John Swofford opened his state-of-the-league forum by noting: "We also know you don't live too long on last year's laurels."

Swofford's forum was the first interview session of the day, which will feature Atlantic Division teams Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Boston College, Syracuse, North Carolina State and Wake Forest.

2:20 a.m.

The Atlantic Coast Conference won big in football in 2016. So it's fitting the league starts its annual preseason media days by featuring reigning national champion Clemson and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville.

The league opens its two-day event in Charlotte on Thursday morning, beginning with a state-of-the-league forum from Commissioner John Swofford.

Coaches and players from the league's seven Atlantic Division teams will be in attendance for Thursday's interview sessions, with Dabo Swinney's Tigers coming off the league's second title in four seasons but facing significant losses that include star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Jackson is trying to become only the second repeat Heisman winner, joining Ohio State's Archie Griffin.

The day will also feature national-title contender Florida State. Coach Jimbo Fisher, quarterback Deondre Francois and defensive back Derwin James are scheduled to attend.

