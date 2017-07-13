California bank robbery suspect found inside couch at home

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) - Police say a bank robbery suspect was arrested after officers found him hiding inside a couch at his Southern California home.
Investigators say Francisco Hernandez was caught on surveillance video June 30 entering a bank, pulling a semi-automatic handgun from a large envelope and demanding money.
The 39-year-old was identified as a suspect and a search warrant was served Wednesday at his home in Ventura. SWAT officers entered the house and with the help of a police dog located Hernandez, who was found inside a couch that had been modified.
The Ventura County Star says (http://bit.ly/2umdL3E) Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.
___
Information from: Ventura County Star, http://venturacountystar.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
