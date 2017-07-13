UK athletics taking over SEC Network on July 17

(Press Release from UK Athletics)

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The third annual SEC Network Takeover begins next week. To lead off the two-week event, UK Athletics will take over the network with 24 hours of Wildcat-focused programming on Monday, July 17.



Tipping off at midnight on July 17, the SEC Network will air some of UK’s most memorable wins from a record-setting 2016-17 season. Classic men’s basketball, football, men’s soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, women’s basketball, softball and baseball games and meets will air, as well as original content produced for the takeover and “One and Not Done,” the 30 for 30 film about John Calipari.



The original content will be headlined by 30-minute presentation – “Never Been Done Before: Kentucky Baseball 2017” – documenting the historic first season of Kentucky baseball under Nick Mingione. Another piece – “The Kentucky Experience: Wildcat Roundtable” – will feature a panel discussion between Mitch Barnhart and some of UK’s most prominent athletes.



The complete schedule for UK’s SEC Network Takeover is as follows:



• Midnight-1:30 a.m.: Men’s basketball vs. North Carolina, Dec. 17, 2016 – Malik Monk pours in a UK freshman record 47 points to lead the Wildcats to a 103-100 victory over UNC in one of the best college basketball games this season.

• 1:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m.: Football vs. Mississippi State, Oct. 22, 2016 – UK climbs out of an early 11-point deficit for a 40-38 heart-stopping win over Mississippi State, capped by a 51-yard Austin MacGinnis field goal as time expires.

• 3:30 a.m.-5:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer vs. Louisville, Sept. 6, 2016 – Noah Hutchins heads in the game-winning goal just before halftime and UK shuts out Louisville in an annual rivalry battle.

• 5:30 a.m.-7 a.m.: Men’s basketball vs. UCLA, March 24, 2017 – De’Aaron Fox dazzles with 39 points as UK downs UCLA in the Sweet 16 in one of the most anticipated matchups of this NCAA Tournament.

• 7-8:30 a.m. – Volleyball at Florida, Sept. 28, 2016 – UK sweeps No. 5 Florida for the first time since 1990 behind a tremendous defensive performance and an efficient offense guided by Olivia Dailey.

• 8:30-10 a.m. – Gymnastics vs. Alabama, Feb. 10, 2017 – The Wildcats post a school-record score en route to the first win in program history over perennial gymnastics power Alabama.

• 10-10:30 a.m. – Big Blue Review – This original piece looks back at the highlights from a 2016-17 season in which UK set a school record by finishing 10th in the Directors’ Cup.

• 10:30-11 a.m. – The Kentucky Experience: Wildcat Roundtable – Mitch Barnhart sits down with some of the most prominent Wildcats to discuss life as a student and an athlete at the University of Kentucky.

• 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Women’s basketball vs. Mississippi State, Feb. 23, 2017 – UK takes down second-ranked Mississippi State on Senior Night behind Makayla Epps’ game-winning put-back in her final regular-season game at Memorial Coliseum.

• 12:30-2:30 p.m. – Softball vs. Florida, April 15, 2017 – Meagan Prince stars in the circle and Katie Reed has three hits, two runs and two RBI as Kentucky downs third-ranked Florida, 5-1.

• 2:30-4:30 p.m. – Softball vs. Texas A&M, April 29, 2017 – En route to a series win over the No. 4 Aggies, UK celebrates Senior Day with a 7-2 victory over Texas A&M.

• 4:30-5 p.m. – Big Blue Review – This original piece looks back at the highlights from a 2016-17 season in which UK set a school record by finishing 10th in the Directors’ Cup.

• 5-5:30 p.m. – The Kentucky Experience: Wildcat Roundtable – Mitch Barnhart sits down with some of the most prominent Wildcats to discuss life as a student and an athlete at the University of Kentucky.

• 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Baseball vs. North Carolina State, June 5, 2017 – UK advances to the first super regional in school history by taking down North Carolina State in front of a Cliff Hagan Stadium record crowd of 5,005.

• 7:30-8 p.m. – Never Been Done Before: Kentucky Baseball 2017 – This piece takes a behind-the-scenes look at UK baseball’s first trip to super regionals in Nick Mingione’s first season as head coach.

• 8-10 p.m. – Football at Louisville, Nov. 26, 2016 – Kentucky picks up its signature win of a 2016 season in which the Wildcats became bowl eligible for the first time since 2010, with Stephen Johnson leading UK to an upset of rival Louisville and Austin MacGinnis kicking another game-winning field goal.

• 10 p.m.-midnight – One and Not Done – John Calipari is profiled in this 30 for 30 documentary that traces his humble roots to his time leading the Kentucky men’s basketball program.