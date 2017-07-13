Would-be robber arrives early at banks to find doors locked

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Sometimes the early bird doesn't get the worm.

Police in Iowa are looking for a would-be bank robber who showed up to two West Des Moines branches before they opened on Wednesday.

A security recording shows a man wearing a bandanna over his face trying to enter a Marine Credit Union branch at around 8:15 a.m. - nearly three hours before it opened.

Police Sgt. Tony Giampolo told The Des Moines Register (http://dmreg.co/2tQ1RvP ) that employees in the parking lot watched the guy yank on the doors before fleeing upon realizing they were locked.

Giampolo says a similarly dressed man tried to enter a nearby First National Bank branch at around 8:45 a.m., but it wasn't scheduled to open until 9. He says the man fled when he spotted an officer inside who was alerting the staff about the earlier robbery attempt.

