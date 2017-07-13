Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain

VINE GROVE, KY (CNN) - A touching picture has proven popular on social media.

Erin Hester shared an image of a soldier who got out of his Jeep in the pouring rain to stand at attention for a passing funeral procession.

Hester wrote, "This made my heart happy to see the amount of respect that this gentleman showed a family that he doesn't even know."

The post has been shared more than 129,000 times on Facebook as of Thursday.

