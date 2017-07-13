President Carter OK after collapsing in Canada

Former President Jimmy Carter, shown here at the annual Human Rights Defenders Forum in Atlanta on May 9, collapsed in Canada due to dehydration. (Source: Alex Sanz/AP)

(RNN) - Former President Jimmy Carter, 92, collapsed while working on a Habitat for Humanity house in Winnipeg and was hospitalized, the CBC reported.

He experienced dehydration at a construction site and was taken to St. Boniface Hospital as a precaution.

A volunteer saw Carter collapse after working in the sun for an hour, the CBC said. Bodyguards rushed over and carried him to a vehicle.

"President Carter has been working hard all week. He was dehydrated working in the hot sun and has been taken offsite for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building," said Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford in a statement.

The former president is in Canada as part of Habitat for Humanity's plan to build 150 houses in Canada, including 25 in Winnipeg, as part of the nation's 150th anniversary celebration.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, long have been supporters of Habitat for Humanity, a global nonprofit housing organization working in nearly 1,400 communities across the United States and in about 70 countries around the world.

It's not Carter's first trip to Winnipeg helping to build houses. He helped build a house there in 1993, the CBC said, and it is still occupied by the original owner.

Cheryl Pelletier, the homeowner contributed 500 hours of work on the home, and got an interest-free mortgage to pay for the dwelling for her and her children.

The former president famously has not relaxed in his golden years, traveling the world for a variety of humanitarian causes and earning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his peacekeeping efforts.

In recent years, Carter battled a deadly form of melanoma, discovered during surgery to remove a mass on his liver. In August 2015, he announced the melanoma had spread to his brain, and he thought he had only months to live.

Thanks to surgery, radiation and a relatively new form of immunotherapy treatment, Carter was declared cancer free in December 2015, and in March 2016, he announced he no longer needs cancer treatment, CNN said.

