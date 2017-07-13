2 lanes of I-65 North closed at Broadway due to road hazard

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Traffic on Interstate 65 northbound at Broadway has been reduced to one lane due to a metal expansion joint in the roadway that has come out of place.

The problem with the joint affected the left and center lanes. Louisville Metro police and KYTC crews are setting out cones to divert traffic into the right lane.

Andrea Clifford, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said drivers could damage their cars if they drove over the expansion joint.

Clifford said it will take several hours to make repairs.

