UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 NB at Broadway reopened after road hazard repaired

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Traffic on Interstate 65 northbound at Broadway is once again flowing in all lanes after repairs were made to a metal expansion joint.

The problem with the joint affected the left and center lanes. During the repairs, Louisville Metro police and KYTC crews moved thru traffic into the right lane.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police: Teacher, teen student engaged in sex acts at Waterfront Park

+ Pedestrian struck on Bardstown Road

+ Bicyclist struck, killed near Watterson Trail, Bardstown Road

Andrea Clifford, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said drivers could have damaged their cars if they drove over the expansion joint.

The repair took nearly five hours to complete.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.