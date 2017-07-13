UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 NB at Broadway reopened after road haz - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 NB at Broadway reopened after road hazard repaired

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
KYTC crews making emergency repairs on teh broken expansion joint. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News) KYTC crews making emergency repairs on teh broken expansion joint. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Traffic on Interstate 65 northbound at Broadway is once again flowing in all lanes after repairs were made to a metal expansion joint.

The problem with the joint affected the left and center lanes. During the repairs, Louisville Metro police and KYTC crews moved thru traffic into the right lane.

Andrea Clifford, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said drivers could have damaged their cars if they drove over the expansion joint.

The repair took nearly five hours to complete.

