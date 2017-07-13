Shanshan Feng leads in rain-delayed US Women's Open

Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, but prosecutors say they'll retry himMore >>
A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, but prosecutors say they'll retry himMore >>
Authorities say they're investigating after videos surfaced showing the collision between a skater and a San Francisco officer breaking up a competition may not have been accidental.More >>
Authorities say they're investigating after videos surfaced showing the collision between a skater and a San Francisco officer breaking up a competition may not have been accidental.More >>
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issuesMore >>
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issuesMore >>
Police have released cruiser and body cam video of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington's arrest in Ohio on a weapons chargeMore >>
Police have released cruiser and body cam video of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington's arrest in Ohio on a weapons chargeMore >>
Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."More >>
Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."More >>
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian governmentMore >>
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian governmentMore >>
Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary ClintonMore >>
Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary ClintonMore >>
The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against itMore >>
The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against itMore >>
A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism chargesMore >>
A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism chargesMore >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missileMore >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missileMore >>