Democratic Caucus of Louisville Metro Council urges Councilman Dan Johnson to resign

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Democratic Caucus of the Louisville Metro Council urged Councilman Dan Johnson to resign from Metro Council in a Majority Caucus Resolution Thursday.

The resolution also condemned Johnson's inappropriate actions, including sexually harassing another council member.

Johnson was also expelled from the Democratic Caucus

In a statement, the Caucus "urges Councilman Jonson to resign from Metro Council by August 1, 2017, and not to seek reelection, to avoid removal action by members of our Caucus, and to allow the Metro Council to continue to address the critical issues facing our community."

