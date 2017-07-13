Suspect in Jeffersontown shooting arrested

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The man arrested for a shooting outside a Jeffersontown fast food restaurant has been identified.

>> MUGSHOTS: July 2017 Roundup

Chief Ken Hatmaker of the Jeffersontown Police Department said Nicholas Lee Darnell, 38, was taken into custody in the Douglass Hills neighborhood.

Darnell was arrested six hours after the shooting, which happened at the Subway located at 1223 South Hurstbourne Parkway at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. He surrendered peacefully after barricading himself in a home on Lanark Place. He is charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ 1 shot, 1 in custody following shooting in Subway restaurant parking lot

Darnell is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.