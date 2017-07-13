1 dead after State Road 62 multi-vehicle crash

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - All lanes of Indiana State Road 62 in Clark County are closed as police investigate a fatal multiple vehicle crash.

The crash was reported at 12:56 p.m. in the 2500 block of State Road 62. Several vehicles, including a semi, were involved.

One person was killed.

The road closure is expected to last several hours.

This story will be updated.

