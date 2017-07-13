Driver killed in State Road 62 multi-vehicle crash identified - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Driver killed in State Road 62 multi-vehicle crash identified

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana woman was killed in a wreck on State Road 62 Thursday afternoon.

All lanes of Indiana State Road 62 in Clark County were closed as police investigated a fatal, multiple vehicle crash.

The victim in that crash is Christina Harvey, 61, of Charlestown.

The crash was reported around 12:55 p.m. in the 6000 block of State Road 62. Several vehicles, including a semi, were involved.

Harvey was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

State Road 62 was reopened around 4 p.m.

