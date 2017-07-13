Five Questions on Forecastle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Since 2002, Forecastle has been drawing tens of thousands of music fans to Waterfront Park each summer. This weekend there will be 65 bands performing over the three-day festival. In addition to music and food, Forecastle also celebrates environmental activism.

Here are my five questions with Holly Weyler McKnight, who calls herself the Forecastle First Mate. She’s also in charge of media relations in addition to be married to the founder of Forecastle, J.K. McKnight.



1) What’s the biggest challenge of putting Forecastle on each year?



Creating an event of this magnitude certainly comes with its challenges. We work year-round to create the best possible experience for the fans. We're lucky to have one of the best teams in the business with years of experience. At this point, we're really a well oiled machine. Obviously Mother Nature can decide to throw a wrench in, but we're prepared.



2) How do you choose the bands that perform and how far in advance do you book them?



We have an incredible booking team with AC Entertainment, that books several other festivals plus more than 1,000 concerts a year. They've really got their finger on the pulse, and are able to anticipate what's next. We're already working on booking for next year's festival.



3) Forecastle fashion is a big thing – do you have your outfits chosen and what are they?



My outfits are wholly utilitarian. Sturdy shorts, tank tops, a bandana, tennis shoes, my fanny pack and lots of sunscreen. Not without a little bit of festival flare though, I dyed my hair blue this year!



4) What’s the one thing attendees should do, besides the obvious of listening to the good music?



Help protect the world's Natural Awesome by visiting the Forecastle Foundation booth on the Great Lawn!



5) How do you select the local acts that get to play?



We keep an eye out for who is up-and-coming, and making moves. And try to keep a mix of acts that showcase many genres. It also all comes together with Teddy Abrams of the Louisville Orchestra. Honestly, what other mainstream festival has their city's orchestra director on stage?!



