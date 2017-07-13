Shania Twain to headline opening night at US Open tennis

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Shania Twain performs at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Shania Twain will headline the opening-night ceremony at the U.S. Open.She will perform Aug. 28 at the Billie ...

NEW YORK (AP) - Shania Twain will headline the opening-night ceremony at the U.S. Open.

She will perform Aug. 28 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The top-selling country artist will sing some of her biggest hits and songs from her upcoming album "NOW."

King and U.S. Tennis Association chair Katrina Adams will kick off the 20th anniversary celebration of Arthur Ashe Stadium, which opened in 1997.

Twain's album will be released Sept. 29.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.