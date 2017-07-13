Hotels selling out in anticipation of Kentucky's Darkest Day

SIMPSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Front seats for one of the solar system's best shows of the century are selling out fast.

Hotels all across far southern Kentucky are completely booked ahead of the August 21st Solar Eclipse.

In Simpson County-area hotels say they have been booked for months.

A group of 25 booked this time last year. One hotel was sold out by November of 2016, and people as far as Alaska and New York will be in the Commonwealth for this Darkest Day.

"A once in a lifetime event, and we're extremely lucky it's passing over us," Dan Ware of the Simpson County Tourism Commission said.

Officials in Simpson County say they expect the Franklin Drive In Theater to be a hot viewing spot for the eclipse.

We have our team ready to deploy for Kentucky's Darkest Day, click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.