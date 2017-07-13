Local produce stand vandalized, owners want to find person responsible

Owners of a local produce stand want your help in solving who is responsible for vandalizing their business.

It happened on South Green Street right next to Mr. D's restaurant.

We're told this is the fourth time someone's come in and vandalized their stand this year.

The owner said they're offering an undisclosed award with any information that could lead to an arrest.

They told 14 News the vandalism happened sometime between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

They say this is the worst case they've seen; some tables were flipped over, and produce was smashed and scattered everywhere.

The owner of the stand said this crime puts him back about $1,200.

If you know any information, call the police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.