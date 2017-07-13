WAVE 3 News Editorial - July 13, 2017: Expungement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 90,000 Kentuckians who are eligible to expunge their felony conviction criminal records have not done so in the past year since Kentucky's new expungement law took effect.

There are more than 60 Class D felony offenses eligible for expungement. But so far only 1,000 people have taken advantage of this new law.

Half of all employers won't even grant an interview if you have a record, so it certainly behooves folks who are eligible for expungement to get it. You will also be able to work on securing a license as an electrician, plumber, contractor, barber, or beautician if you are eligible to expunge your criminal record. And you will be able to volunteer at your child's school.

The new law also allows Kentuckians to petition to expunge multiple misdemeanor convictions so long as five years have passed with no convictions or pending charges.

Don't let a nonviolent offense become a life sentence.

