Driver crashes into neighbor's home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is recovering after crashing his car into his neighbor's home.

The crash happened on Manner Dale Drive, near Six Mile Lane, around 5 a.m. Thursday.

The homeowner said he woke up to the crash, and their neighbor was the person behind the wheel.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The condition of the driver has not been released.



The car was removed from the home.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.

