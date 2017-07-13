Cards go first at the ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, NC (WAVE) - UofL football was up first at the ACC Kickoff on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Head coach Bobby Petrino was joined by Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and star defensive back Jaire Alexander.

Petrino knows the position group that most people perceive to be biggest question mark for his team.

"Obviously our offensive line takes a little bit of criticism from last season, but it's really on the entire offense, on me, on our coaches, on our wide receivers, running backs, tight ends, quarterbacks," Petrino said. "Anytime that we get sacked or have a negative play on offense, it's everybody, so it wasn't just the offensive line."

His quarterback was making a return trip to the event. Last summer he admitted to being nervous. After a season of hype and the Heisman win, he's getting used to it.

"You know last year, my first time being in front of you guys, I was kind of nervous," Jackson said. "Was kind of nervous this year too, but you know, you've got to get through it, gonna be here all day and I'm it loving now. See some smiles on you guys faces, I'm enjoying it,"

The Cards first practice is Monday, July 31. They open the season against Jeff Brohm and Purdue on Saturday, September 2, in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

