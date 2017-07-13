Kentucky, Indiana doctors part of health care fraud scam

United States Attorney John Kuhn Jr. announced multiple people and two businesses in the Western Kentucky District were charged in connection to health care fraud and illegally dispensing and distributing opioids. (Source: Jeff Knight/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – United States Attorney John Kuhn Jr. announced multiple people and two businesses in the Western Kentucky District were charged in connection to health care fraud and illegally dispensing and distributing opioids.

The fraud scheme stretches across the country, including in Indiana and Kentucky.

Dr. Jeffrey Campbell and his nurse practitioners, Mark Dyer and Dawn Antle, were charged with unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substances and health care fraud. Campbell is a physician at Physicians Primary Care PLLC, which has locations in Jeffersonville and Louisville. The total loss to the Indiana Medicaid program has yet to be determined, according to the Indiana Attorney General.

Claudia Lopez was charged with health care fraud, fraudulent billings and three counts of mail theft while operating Top Care Chiropractic and Wellness Center Corporation, off of Dixie Highway. She’s accused of fraudulently billing United Health Care for medical services she never provided.

Also in Jefferson County, Janice Patterson, Tanesha Washington and Katerrell Kennedy are charged with unlawful distribution, conspiracy, fifteen counts health care fraud, two counts health care fraud conspiracy eight counts of money laundering and aggravation identity theft. The charges stem from their role in a scheme to intentionally distribute and dispense scheduled and controlled substances.

The three operated JM Autism Foundation Trust and Total Spectrum Autism Service in New Albany.

Kuhn said he’s seeing an alarming trend in physicians involved in health care fraud, and illegally prescribing opioids.

“It was street crime and it was white color crime," said deputy Attorney J. Michael Brown. "We're now in an era of white coat crime. At the end of each of these schemes for profit, there's a human being. They deserve no mercy and I look forward to working with our unit and these other agencies to make sure they are all brought to justice."

Nationally, the health care takedown resulted in charges against 412 individuals responsible for over $1.3 billion in fraud losses.

The US attorneys office of Western Kentucky, office of the Kentucky attorney general, FBI, DEA, DHHS, Officer of Inspector General, Office of Investigations Atlanta, IRS criminal investigations and Office of Indiana attorney general Curtis Hill were all involved in the investigation.

