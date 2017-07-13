Vendors prepare for a weekend at Forecastle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 15th Forecastle Festival starts on Friday. Organizers predict about 60,000 people are expected to attend the three-day music festival.



Huge crowds create a lot of waste, but with compost and recycle sites scattered around the festival organizers have found a way to divert 80 percent of the trash from landfills.



“Their commitment to riding bicycles here and recycling made it very easy to link with them,” Natalie DeRatt said.



DeRatt is with Recover Brands, one of the festival's vendors. The sustainability component of Forecastle attracted Recover Brands to make the official festival t-shirt.



Forecastle started 15 years ago as a small festival in Tyler Park in the Highlands. Now, it has grown to an event attracting national artists here to Louisville.

The festival also uses biodiesel fuel in every generator including the ones at the four stages that will showcase close to 50 musical acts.



“We have a commitment to making 100 percent recyclable apparel,” DeRatt said.



The official Forecastle t-shirts are made from water bottles and cotton scraps. If you stop at one of the dozens of food vendors you won't find any Styrofoam to hold your food.



"We ask that all of our vendors use bio degradable products," Forecastle spokeswoman Holly McKnight said.

"It's always been more than a music festival though it's been music, art, and activism,” Lauren Hendricks said.



Hendricks is with the Forecastle Foundation, a nonprofit separate from the festival that works on global sustainability projects. A dollar from each ticket sold goes to the foundation. At Forecastle, it's about taking baby steps to better the environment, but one local vendor, Mo McKnight Howe, said don't forget to have fun.



"Overall it's going to be a great weekend of art and music and small business, good beer, good bourbon and I think it's going to be great,” Howe said.



