Hancock Co. moves school registration online

Anyone who recognizes the faces shown in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.More >>
Anyone who recognizes the faces shown in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.More >>
50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
The crash was reported around 12:55 p.m. in the 6000 block of State Road 62 in Clark County.More >>
The crash was reported around 12:55 p.m. in the 6000 block of State Road 62 in Clark County.More >>
Organizers predict about 60,000 people are expected to attend the three-day music festival.More >>
Organizers predict about 60,000 people are expected to attend the three-day music festival.More >>
United States Attorney John Kuhn Jr. announced multiple people and two businesses in the Western Kentucky District were charged in connection to health care fraud and illegally dispensing and distributing opioids.More >>
United States Attorney John Kuhn Jr. announced multiple people and two businesses in the Western Kentucky District were charged in connection to health care fraud and illegally dispensing and distributing opioids.More >>