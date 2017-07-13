UofL Foundation subject of new investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new investigation has been opened concerning the University of Louisville Foundation.



The state Attorney General's office wants to know more about what a recent audit uncovered showing unchecked spending and a lack of accountability - and if any of it was criminal.



The state has not said what it is looking for. A spokesman said, "At this time the office can only confirm that it has sought additional information from the university."



But in a letter dated June 30 the head of the Department of Criminal Investigations asked for some very specific information from the scathing Foundation audit. That included documents on compensation or payments to former President James Ramsey and others, documents authorizing a $38 million loan transferred to the foundation, emails and Ramsey's computer drive.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspect in Jeffersontown shooting arrested

+ Democratic Caucus urges Councilman Dan Johnson to resign

+ Teacher, teen student engaged in sex acts at Waterfront Park

After the audit came out WAVE 3 News asked Attorney General Andy Beshear if a criminal investigation was necessary. He said he would need more information before deciding.



It looks like they are now asking for that information and we're waiting to see what happens. In the meantime, the university has some more explaining to do to protect its precious accreditation.



The commission in charge of the accrediting now says it also look into any problems from the audit findings.



The school is already on probation after Governor Matt Bevin abolished the Board of Trustees in 2016.

The University said it will cooperate after the commission uncovered what it describes as "sufficient factual information supporting significant noncompliance with the Principles of Accreditation."



The investigation now will expand to the findings of the Foundation's audit.



Interim University President Gregory Postel said they are now collecting conflict of interest forms submitted by the trustees and top university officers and others.



The commission's Investigating team will visit the UofL campus in mid-September.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.