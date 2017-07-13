Woman injured in crash on Hwy. 641 in Calloway Co., KY

A Hardin, Kentucky woman was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 641 north of Murray, on Thursday, July 13.

At around 1:30 p.m. the Calloway County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about the crash.

When they arrived, deputies say they found a single vehicle overturned about 75 feet off the west side of the road with the driver trapped inside.

According to the sheriff's office, Maegan Muzo, 31, was going south on Hwy. 641 North when a vehicle swerved into her lane. Her vehicle went off the left shoulder of the road, overcorrected, traveled back across the southbound lanes and off the west side of Hwy. 641.

Muzo traveled down the embankment and overturned.

Deputies say she was removed from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

