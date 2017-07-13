Supporters bring councilwoman to tears

Wearing the same color as her last name, supporters of Louisville Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green brought her to tears during the Metro Council meeting Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wearing the same color as her last name, supporters of Louisville Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green brought her to tears during the Metro Council meeting Thursday.

"I was overcome a bit, but those were not tears of despair those were tears of joy, amazement and gratitude," Green said.

Many of the supporters were from the New Zion Baptist Church, which is in Green's district. It was not just support they were trying to voice, but also anger.

Sexual harassment allegations have prompted criticism of the council's lack of legal protection against allegations of sexual harassment.

"We don't always know the processes involved but we do feel the outrage of an incident like that," Reverend A. Russell Awkard said.

Green has accused fellow councilman Dan Johnson of grabbing her behind during a photo op. Johnson has denied doing anything wrong and also went on WHAS Radio to claim his innocence.

"In fact I think in the picture all of us are smiling, everybody was happy," Johnson said. "And I think that she just got away from it and though of a good way to hurt me and she's been trying to do so ever since."

There has also been allegations by Councilwoman Angela Leet's legislative aid accusing Johnson of showing her his rear end.

Thursday, the Democratic Caucus members pushed for Johnson to resign during a hearing. But that's something Johnson has said he is not going to do.

"He continues to just essentially beat a dead horse to death and they're lies," Green said.

The Caucus members have asked Johnson to resign by Aug. 1. If he doesn't, they said the process to remove him will take time and will be expensive.

Johnson posted on Facebook Thursday about the actions taken against him stating:

"I did not ever sexually harass Councilwoman Green or the legislative aide. This has been another desperate and malicious act by a few Democratic caucus members wishing to install their hand picked crony as a Council Member.

I will continue to express my innocence and I am eager to clear my name of these allegations while doing my best every day to serve the 21st District. I was elected by the 21st District to serve the people for four years and I intend to do just that until the end of my term in office.

Hopefully soon Democratic Caucus leadership will see that these false allegations are just a distraction for the public and will return to serving the constituents' issues that matter most.

- Councilman Dan Johnson"

