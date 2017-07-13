Jennifer Lawrence Foundation creates night to remember

For 52 years the workshops have drawn hundreds of people from all over the world. But there could be a major change coming soon.More >>
For 52 years the workshops have drawn hundreds of people from all over the world. But there could be a major change coming soon.More >>
Anyone who recognizes the faces shown in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.More >>
Anyone who recognizes the faces shown in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.More >>
50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.More >>
The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation threw a pajama party for kids at the Frazier History Museum.More >>
The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation threw a pajama party for kids at the Frazier History Museum.More >>
The university is taking submissions from Kentucky-based artists.More >>
The university is taking submissions from Kentucky-based artists.More >>