Jennifer Lawrence Foundation creates night to remember

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A few lucky children got to have a sleepover of their lifetime on Thursday night.



The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation threw a pajama party for kids at the Frazier History Museum. Children had a chance to participate in Hunger Games related events as the museum is currently displaying The Hunger Games exhibit.



Emotions ran high early in the evening when Lawrence made an appearance in front of the kids for a meet-and-greet.



“It was really amazing to watch Jennifer Lawrence walk out into a room full of children and there were kids crying, screaming,” Andy Treinen said.

Treinen said a lot of work went in from all parties to put the slumber party together.



Among the children, were two best friends who were preparing for a fun-filled night.



“Kate loves me and Kate likes me, we’re best friends,” Ella Meiers said.



Ella and her friend Kate were invited to the event through the Down Syndrome of Louisville group, one of many recipients of gifts from the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation.



“The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation has been very supporting of Down Syndrome of Louisville and the girls got to meet Jennifer and they got a poster signed,” Ella’s mother, Nancy Meiers, said. “They gave her a hug and she was great.”



It sure seems like it was going to be a night to truly treasure for many kids.



“She just seemed real, down-to-earth and very much remembering Louisville,” Meiers said.



The Frazier will also host an event Friday night called the Power of One. Tickets for the dinner event is already sold out, but you can still purchase tickets for the mix and mingle event. Ticket prices are $300 and you can find them by clicking here.



